Republican issues subpoenas for Wisconsin election info

Rep. Janel Brandtjen
Rep. Janel Brandtjen(Wisconsin State Legislature)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The head of the Assembly’s elections committee has issued subpoenas for election materials, including ballots and voting machines, from two Wisconsin counties in what she calls a “top-to-bottom” investigation of the 2020 presidential results. Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen has promised that she will launch a comprehensive examination of ballots cast in the presidential election.

She said Friday that she has issued subpoenas for election materials from Milwaukee and Brown counties.

Former President Donald Trump has been pressuring Wisconsin Republicans to take a closer look at election results in the state that Joe Biden won by about 20,000 votes. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has launched his own investigation. The Legislative Audit Bureau also is reviewing the results.

