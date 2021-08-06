Advertisement

Royal Credit Union breaks ground on new downtown Eau Claire office location

Royal Credit Union broke ground on its new downtown office in Eau Claire located at Madison and...
Royal Credit Union broke ground on its new downtown office in Eau Claire located at Madison and Barstow streets. It is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction is underway for a new Royal Credit Union office in downtown Eau Claire.

Friday morning, RCU broke ground on its new downtown Eau Claire office. The new office, which will relocate services from an existing office located on Bellinger Street, will be located at the site of a former gas station at 317 N. Barstow Street.

Brandon Riechers, President and CEO of RCU, said that the new building will add an exciting new landscape to downtown Eau Claire.

“We’re going to be doing some nice green space here,” Riechers said. “You can see once some of the lots are cleared out, its really opening up a nice spot right at the entry of downtown Eau Claire.”

A rendering of the RCU office being built in downtown Eau Claire. The office is expected to...
A rendering of the RCU office being built in downtown Eau Claire. The office is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.(Royal Credit Union)

The gas station that was located at the site of the new office was removed as part of the project to create the approximately 2,900-square foot office. The Bellinger Street office is located in leased space, while the new office will be owned by RCU.

In addition to the new building, the office will also have a new address of 455 E. Madison Street, which is changing due to the direction in which the new building will be facing.

A second office located near Woodman’s Market in Altoona will also house some of the services taken care of at the existing Bellinger Street location.

The downtown Eau Claire office, which will be located near the RCU headquarters built in 2005 at the confluence of the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers, is expected to be completed next summer.

