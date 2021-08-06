Advertisement

WI Emergency Management administrator to join US Senate primary race

Darrell L. Williams
Darrell L. Williams(Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs website)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former interim superintendent of schools in Beloit and current administrator of the Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) Dr. Darrell L. Williams has announced he will be joining the primary race for the U.S. Senate.

Williams stated in a news release Thursday night that he would announce his candidacy for the position in a video released at 5 a.m. Friday.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Williams for the position with WEM in 2019. Williams is responsible for working with support programs across the state for natural and man-caused disasters.

Williams worked as the “Turn Around” Principal in Milwaukee Public Schools, and also served for 29 years in the U.S. Army. He earned the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart Medal.

Among the other Democratic candidates Williams will face are Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Alex Lasry, who is on leave as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks and State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. Also in the race are Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino, Outagamie Co. Executive Tom Nelson, former Wisconsin State Senate candidate Adam Murphy, and Milwaukee attorney Peter Peckarsky.

Milwaukee City Councilwoman Chantia Lewis announced she was running for the U.S. Senate two weeks ago.

Republican Senator Johnson has not said yet whether he will seek a third term next year.

Wisconsin state Sen. Chris Larson had also originally been a candidate in the primary race, but withdrew and threw his support behind Lt. Gov. Barnes.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued for missing baby
Amber Alert canceled, 2-month-old boy from Wisconsin Rapids found safe
Andre De Grasse, right, of Canada, wins the men's 200-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Kenny Bednarek wins silver medal in Olympics 200 meter sprint
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
61-year-old Barbara Wiedenbeck was taken into custody Wednesday.
Suspect in Tuesday hit-and-run in Eau Claire County arrested
The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital for injuries.
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office looks for help identifying vehicle involved in hit and run

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Community members protest against Enbridge Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota...
Line 3 pipeline opponents file suit on behalf of wild rice
Alicia Monson preparing at the track in Tokyo ahead of the Women's 10,000m race this Saturday.
Amery to Tokyo: Alicia Monson’s journey to the Olympics
City of Altoona
Altoona city leaders look to the future