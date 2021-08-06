The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources encourages hunter safety courses this year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging people from all walks of life to give hunting a try this year and to sign up for a hunter safety course.

According to the DNR, more than 20,000 people take hunter education courses in Wisconsin each year.

Unless hunting under the Mentored Hunting Law, anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973 is required to have a hunter education certification in order to purchase a hunting license.

There are three options for individuals of all ages to get their hunter education certificate.

HANDS-ON TRAINING

Internet Field Day: This training allows you to complete some of your training online and then attend one day of training with a certified instructor. During this class there are 4-6 hours of gun handling opportunities.

Traditional Class: This training offers a more hands-on approach to working with a certified instructor over a few days. This option provides students with opportunities to handle hunting equipment, learn about safe hunting practices, shooting, and many other topics.

ALL ONLINE

Hunter Education Online Program: This training allows students to complete hunter education all online. The student spends multiple hours online studying, completing modules, and passing a final exam to become certified.

For more information and to enroll in courses, visit the DNR website.

