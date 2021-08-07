Advertisement

Alicia Monson’s family holds watch party for her Olympic race

In her hometown of Amery, a watch party was held in the community/senior center to cheer Alicia Monson on during her Olympic race.(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMERY, Wis. (WEAU) - Amery native, Alicia Monson ran in the 10,000 meter race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Saturday morning. Her family held a watch party at the Amery Community/Senior Center for her hometown to be able to cheer her on.

Cole Monson is Alicia’s older brother. He says by looking at the parking lot at the community center, you could see how many people came to cheer Alicia on.

“I cam out around 5:15-5:10, it was full,” Cole said. “There was only one spot left. It’s crazy, it just shows the connection in the city and they care about anybody who lives here. It’s the tight roots.”

The race started at 5:45 a.m. and a packed room of supporters, along with the Monson family, cheered Alicia on from the start of the race until the finish.

“Being around a town this small, everyone comes out and support. It’s very cool to see,” Cole said. “just everyone’s family, our family, it’s very ecstatic to have this experience and Alicia works so hard. My mom just came up crying, it’s just an emotional high just now.”

Beth Monson, Alicia’s mom, shed tears of happiness watching her daughter race on the world biggest stage. She says even though the Monson family couldn’t be in Tokyo with Alicia, just being able to watch her on TV and cheer on is still great. Even if it is across the world.

“I think through COVID everybody. not even just the Olympics, technology saved us all a lot of pain that would’ve been there,” Beth said. “We’re able to see her and that’s the important part.”

While the race was going on, Beth says there was some anticipation when the front of the pack broke off and the cameras stopped showing Alicia.

“It’s like is she still okay, because there were people dropping out from the heat,” Beth said. “I just wanted to know she was still running, so it was really exciting when they started showing her again. It was good to see her running.”

When Alicia did pop-up on the screen, Beth and the rest of the family knew she would come out alright.

“You can tell by watching her run. We’ve been watching her run for years now and you can just see in her when she’s not okay and she finished strong,” Beth said. “I trust that she’s okay right now.”

After over 30 minutes of running, Alicia crossed the finish line at 31 minutes and 21 seconds taking 13th place.

“It’s awesome,” Cole said. “I mean we just found out she got 13th right now so my little sister is the 13th fastest women in the world right now. That’s pretty cool.”

