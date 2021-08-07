Car & semi collision in Wood County leaves one person dead

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a crash in Wood County.

Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, August 6, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 73, near Evergreen Avenue in the Town of Saratoga.

The sheriff’s department says a car going east on STH 73 crossed into the other lane and collided head-on with a semi going west on STH 73.

The driver of the car died at the scene. The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

STH 73 was closed between County Highway U and State Highway 13 for several hours.

