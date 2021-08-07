Advertisement

Car & semi collision in Wood County leaves one person dead

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a crash in Wood County.

Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, August 6, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 73, near Evergreen Avenue in the Town of Saratoga.

The sheriff’s department says a car going east on STH 73 crossed into the other lane and collided head-on with a semi going west on STH 73.

The driver of the car died at the scene. The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

STH 73 was closed between County Highway U and State Highway 13 for several hours.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
61-year-old Barbara Wiedenbeck was taken into custody Wednesday.
Suspect in Tuesday hit-and-run in Eau Claire County arrested
Alicia Monson preparing at the track in Tokyo ahead of the Women's 10,000m race this Saturday.
Amery to Tokyo: Alicia Monson’s journey to the Olympics
COVID-19 spread has reached substantial or high levels in Eau Claire, Dunn, and Chippewa...
UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout to encourage indoor mask wearing beginning Monday, UW-La Crosse recommendation goes into effect Wednesday

Latest News

COVID-19 testing
More than 300 school districts sign up for free COVID-19 testing
Intern Golfs His Way Through Summer & Wisconsin
Intern Golfs His Way Through Summer & Wisconsin
Homeless Shelter
Advocates Working to Create 24/7 Homeless Shelter
This is the proposed home of a new 24/7 shelter for those facing homelessness in Eau Claire.
Groups coming together to create 24/7 shelter in Eau Claire