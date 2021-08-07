Menards in Eau Claire giving away $21 gift cards for getting vaccinated at walk-in clinics

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A trip to Menards Saturday morning meant the chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine thanks to a walk-in vaccine clinic with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

At the Menards on Hastings Way in Eau Claire, people who got a shot received a $21 gift card--symbolic of the Menards’ number 21 racecar which was on display at the vaccine clinic.

”We are excited to be able to help the community-- give people an option that is easy, fits into their day,” said Menards General Manager Mike Anderson. “We have a lot of people who like Menards, so they can come and get their vaccine too.”

Mobile clinic workers said more than 60 people had come in to get their shot--one of the best turns outs they’ve seen at a vaccine pop-up like this.

“Right now it is more important than ever to get vaccinated,” said Aria Kampfer, the mobile vaccination team project coordinator with the health department. “We have a very high rate of transmission right now in Eau Claire. 51% is not enough people to be vaccinated in order to have the immunity that we need, so we encourage everyone to go get vaccinated. Protect yourself, your family and everyone in your community.”

Saturday’s walk-in clinic was the first of three to be hosted by Menards and the health department.

The next Menards clinic will be held at the Clairemont location on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The last one will be held on Aug. 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Menards Employment Center on Mill Run Road.

The City-County Health Department also has a lot of upcoming mobile vaccine clinics. You can find that list HERE.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.