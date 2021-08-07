Advertisement

Menards in Eau Claire giving away $21 gift cards for getting vaccinated at walk-in clinics

Menards hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at its Hastings Way location.
Menards hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at its Hastings Way location.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A trip to Menards Saturday morning meant the chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine thanks to a walk-in vaccine clinic with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

At the Menards on Hastings Way in Eau Claire, people who got a shot received a $21 gift card--symbolic of the Menards’ number 21 racecar which was on display at the vaccine clinic.

”We are excited to be able to help the community-- give people an option that is easy, fits into their day,” said Menards General Manager Mike Anderson. “We have a lot of people who like Menards, so they can come and get their vaccine too.”

Mobile clinic workers said more than 60 people had come in to get their shot--one of the best turns outs they’ve seen at a vaccine pop-up like this.

“Right now it is more important than ever to get vaccinated,” said Aria Kampfer, the mobile vaccination team project coordinator with the health department. “We have a very high rate of transmission right now in Eau Claire. 51% is not enough people to be vaccinated in order to have the immunity that we need, so we encourage everyone to go get vaccinated. Protect yourself, your family and everyone in your community.”

Saturday’s walk-in clinic was the first of three to be hosted by Menards and the health department.

The next Menards clinic will be held at the Clairemont location on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The last one will be held on Aug. 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Menards Employment Center on Mill Run Road.

The City-County Health Department also has a lot of upcoming mobile vaccine clinics. You can find that list HERE.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Alicia Monson preparing at the track in Tokyo ahead of the Women's 10,000m race this Saturday.
Amery to Tokyo: Alicia Monson’s journey to the Olympics
The passenger in the vehicle was found dead.
One dead, one in custody after Friday morning crash in Barron County
UPDATE: Wisconsin Rapids woman dead after car & semi collision in Wood County
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe

Latest News

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
Police are investigating
One arrested after standoff with Tomah police
In her hometown of Amery, a watch party was held in the community/senior center to cheer Alicia...
Alicia Monson’s family holds watch party for her Olympic race
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senate votes to advance Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill