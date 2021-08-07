Advertisement

No charges in shooting of man who fired at Minneapolis cops

Minneapolis police
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Prosecutors say there will be no charges filed against three Minneapolis police officers who fatally shot a Somali American man after he fired at them during a sting.

Dolal Idd was shot on Dec. 30.

Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena reviewed the case at the request of Hennepin County and decided that while Idd’s death was tragic, the use of deadly force by Officers Paul Huyhn, Darcy Klund and Jason Schmitt was justified.

Idd’s death was the city’s first police-involved death since George Floyd died while being restrained months earlier.

The police chief released body camera video from Idd’s shooting the day after it happened, saying he wanted the public to see it for themselves.

