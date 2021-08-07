One arrested after standoff with Tomah police

Tomah, Wis. (WEAU) - Officers with the Tomah Police Department were called to the Econo Lodge on Superior Avenue for reports of a man refusing to leave his hotel room.

According to police, the 36-year-old Russell Clausen of Tomah eventually left his hotel room, then partially barricaded himself in the second floor stairwell.

Authorities said Clausen told law enforcement he was armed and threatened to kill officers if they attempted to arrest him.

Crisis negotiators talked with Clausen for over an hour before he was taken into custody.

During the negotiations, the hotel was evacuated and police blocked off the parking lots to a nearby McDonald’s and Kwik Trip.

Clausen was taken to the Monroe County Jail, and could be facing three charges related to the incident: a felony charge of battery or threat to an officer of the court or law enforcement officer, a felony charge of failure to comply with officer’s attempt to take person into custody and disorderly conduct.

