Advertisement

US women win 3rd water polo gold in a row

In this Aug. 7, 2012, file photo, Melissa Seidemann, right, of the United States looks to pass...
In this Aug. 7, 2012, file photo, Melissa Seidemann, right, of the United States looks to pass against Nicola Zagame of Australia during a women's semifinal water polo match at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. The U.S. women's water polo team got a big lift when Seidemann decided to go for a third straight gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. has won its third consecutive gold medal in women’s water polo, pounding Spain 14-5 in the final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Maddie Musselman scored three times and Ashleigh Johnson made 11 saves as the U.S. improved to 134-4 since it won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. After falling 10-9 to Hungary in group play in its first loss at the Olympics since the 2008 final, the U.S. ripped off four straight wins by a combined score of 63-26.

The U.S. joins the men’s teams from Britain (1908-1920) and Hungary (2000-2008) as the only countries to win at least three straight water polo titles at the Olympics. The U.S. is the only team to medal in each of the six editions of the women’s tournament at the Games.

Maica Garcia had two goals for Spain, which also lost to the U.S. in the 2012 final. The silver medal matches the country’s best finish in the women’s competition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Alicia Monson preparing at the track in Tokyo ahead of the Women's 10,000m race this Saturday.
Amery to Tokyo: Alicia Monson’s journey to the Olympics
The passenger in the vehicle was found dead.
One dead, one in custody after Friday morning crash in Barron County
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
61-year-old Barbara Wiedenbeck was taken into custody Wednesday.
Eleva woman charged in Eau Claire County hit-and-run

Latest News

Mike Sinz
SportScene 13 for Friday, August 6th
Patrick Koenig, one of the WSGA's summer interns, played Wild Ridge Golf Course in Eau Claire...
50 rounds in 50 days: WSGA internship takes summer program to Eau Claire golf course this week
Packers prepare for Family Night
Packers to welcome large crowds back for “Family Night”
United State's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic...
American Steveson wins wrestling gold