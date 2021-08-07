Vaccination rates lowest among young people

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health officials are hoping to see more young people get vaccinated as cases of COVID-19 surge and vaccination rates in those under 35 fall behind compared to older Americans.

According to data from the CDC, people ages 18-24 have the lowest vaccination rate among adults in the U.S. with just 44.3% fully vaccinated. The same trend can be seen in Wisconsin with 41.3% of people in that age group fully vaccinated according to the state Department of Health Services. Vaccination rates are even lower for teenagers.

For 21-year-old Caleb Anderson of Menomonie, getting the vaccine when he became eligible in December was a no-brainer.

“I saw it as an opportunity to protect myself, protect my loved ones, protect my neighbors,” Anderson said.

As a nursing assistant caring for COVID-19 patients, he felt getting his doses was the right thing to do and says it is frustrating to see others his age choose not to get the vaccine.

“I know that as a younger person I am not as high of a risk of contracting a severe case of COVID as people with co-morbidities and older age but I know it is still very important,” he said.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is making a push locally to vaccinate people ahead of the start of the school year by partnering with schools and colleges to encourage the vaccine.

“We do see people that are younger have significant illness and long term significant symptoms like loss of taste which can make a big difference or hospitalization so it is not that it is impossible for a young person to have more significant illness,” said health department director Lieske Giese. “But most importantly young people are in our community, they are in our families where there are people who have higher likelihood of having more severe illness, they work in our community and we want them to participate in activities and if they get COVID-19 or are in close contact they will be out of school, out of sports out of other things that with the covid-19 vaccine they can keep doing.”

Giese explains getting the vaccine is about protecting the entire community and to prevent more dangerous variants of COVID-19.

“The more circulating disease we have the more likely we get new variants that are looking for a way to mutate,” she said.

The health department is encouraging young people to talk about the vaccine with their peers and encourage each other to get the shot.

“My 20-year-old doesn’t want to listen to the health department they want to listen to people who are influencers in their group like a coach, a music teacher, that might be a a friend or a peer who says ‘hey lets get that done’.”

