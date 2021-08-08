Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured after car hits highway workers in Clark Co.

By Maria Blough
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWNSHIP OF HENDREN, Wis. (WEAU) -Two Clark County highway workers were clearing a tree from a road Sunday morning when they were hit by a car according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The two workers were on County Highway G by Mann Road around 1 a.m. when a car heading south on the highway hit them.

One of the workers called 9-1-1. That worker was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries. The other worker died at the scene.

Authorities have arrested the driver of the car 28-year-old Cory Neumueller. Neumueller was taken to the Clark County Jail and could face charges of causing injury and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office believes speed and driver impairment were factors in the accident.

