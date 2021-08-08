Advertisement

Belt homers twice as Giants outlast Brewers 9-6 in 11

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich, left, signs autographs for fans before a...
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich, left, signs autographs for fans before a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Brandon Belt hit his second homer of the night during a four-run outburst in the 11th inning as the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-6 in a wild Saturday night matchup between division leaders.

Each team scored three runs in the 10th inning after the Giants tied it on a bizarre two-out triple in the ninth. All four of the Giants’ 11th-inning runs came off Sal Romano in his Brewers debut. Belt also hit a solo shot in the fourth and has three homers over the last two nights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Alicia Monson preparing at the track in Tokyo ahead of the Women's 10,000m race this Saturday.
Amery to Tokyo: Alicia Monson’s journey to the Olympics
The passenger in the vehicle was found dead.
One dead, one in custody after Friday morning crash in Barron County
UPDATE: Wisconsin Rapids woman dead after car & semi collision in Wood County
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe

Latest News

Mike Sinz
SportScene 13 for Friday, August 6th
WSGA Intern, Patrick Koeing, visited Wild Ridge golf course as part of summer internship.
50 rounds in 50 days: WSGA internship takes summer program to Eau Claire golf course this week
Packers prepare for Family Night
Packers to welcome large crowds back for “Family Night”
Altoona football holds practice.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, August 5th