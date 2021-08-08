Advertisement

Major flooding in Eau Claire neighborhood after Saturday downpour

Homes underwater in the Camden Place neighborhood in Eau Claire.
Homes underwater in the Camden Place neighborhood in Eau Claire.(WEAU)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A day of heavy rainfall in Eau Claire led to flash flood warnings and trouble on the roads and in some neighborhoods.

In the Camden Place subdivision off Jeffers Road in Eau Claire, several homes are left partially underwater after residents saw their backyards turn into rivers.

“A mass amount of water came through our backyard and it is flooding through our lower level windows right now,” Cassandra Casey said the flooding came on quickly. “We looked out our window and saw some massive flooding in the backyard getting closer and closer to our foundation and immediately we called friends and family they came over and helped put sand bags up on the windows.”

Other homes in the neighborhood were left with broken windows and basements full of water. Some residents were even looking for temporary housing because of the extensive water damage.

“We got copious amounts of rain just incredible it came very quickly,” said Sandy Utphall, one of many neighbors out Saturday evening surveying the damage and helping others clean up. “We have gotten water in this area but it has never come up to the homes. This was probably the most severe that we have seen.”

Now neighbors are left to wait for the flooding to subside.

Casey says she has only been in her home for a year and a half. It’s not the first time she has experienced flooding and she hopes to find a long term solution so this does not happen again.

