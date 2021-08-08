NTSB: 3 die when small plane crashes in Minnesota

VICTORIA, Minn. (AP) - The federal agency investigating the crash of a single-engine plane in a small southeastern Minnesota city says three people were killed when it crashed and burst into flames.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Keith Holloway said Sunday that three people were on board the single-engine Mooney M20 when it went down Saturday in Victoria, a community of 7,300 about 25 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

Officials said there were no survivors.

The plane burst into flames upon impact and ignited a fire at a house adjacent to the lot. Officials say none of the people in the home were injured.

