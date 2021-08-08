Packers fans happy to be back at Lambeau Field for Family Night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lambeau Field welcomed fans back in its doors for their annual Family Night Saturday, August 6.

Packer fan Eric Sauld said they were happy to be back amongst friends and strangers to cheer on their team and introduce their children to the green and gold.

“It is so amazing to be back. This is something we have been doing for years. It’s a family tradition and we are psyched to kick it off here at Lambeau,” Sauld said.

Despite a rain delay, and lightning evacuation at 6:50 just before the practice, Packers fan Jordan Kroll said the event is something he wouldn’t miss for the world.

“It kind of feels like a long time coming. We didn’t get to come last year but it’s like we didn’t miss a beat, everybody is right back at it. Rain can’t stop us,” Kroll said.

It’s been almost two years since Lambeau Field was at full capacity. Family Night brought in about 35,000 people.

Kroll said it was nice to see people wearing masks, and others keeping their distance so that everyone felt comfortable.

“I’m not nervous. I trust people,” Kroll said.

Family Night ended a little early due to the weather picking up around 9:00.

