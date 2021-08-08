Advertisement

Restaurant workers shortchanged during COVID awarded $230K

Money
Money(WMC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Employees of a Minneapolis restaurant group will receive money they were denied after the company laid off workers during the COVID-19 shutdowns without giving them their final paychecks.

A settlement completed Thursday between Bartmann Companies and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office will ultimately provide $230,000 in back pay, overtime and damages to its employees.

The group operates eight neighborhood restaurants, including Trapeze, Barbette, Tiny Diner and Red Stag Supperclub.

In addition to the missed payroll, investigators found that Bartmann had failed to compensate workers for overtime hours.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Homes underwater in the Camden Place neighborhood in Eau Claire.
Major flooding in Eau Claire neighborhood after Saturday downpour
The passenger in the vehicle was found dead.
One dead, one in custody after Friday morning crash in Barron County
UPDATE: Wisconsin Rapids woman dead after car & semi collision in Wood County
Brett Blomme
Former Wisconsin judge to plead guilty to child porn charges

Latest News

Despite a rain delay, and lightning evacuation at 6:50 just before the practice, Packers fan...
Packers fans happy to be back at Lambeau Field for Family Night
Workers hit
1 dead, 1 injured after car hits highway workers in Clark Co.
This booking photo shows Elizabeth Carserino, also known as Elizabeth Freeman.
Caretaker charged with murder of 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete
United States Census 2020
Census experts puzzled by high rate of unanswered questions