Advertisement

Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured

By Hailey Koller
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is recovering after being shot in the Kalahari Resort parking lot Sunday morning.

According to the Lake Delton Police Department, at 12:36 a.m. officials responded to a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, it was confirmed that a victim had sustained an injury due to a gunshot wound. It has been said that the incident began due to a domestic disturbance.

Delton-Delton EMS treated the victim who was later transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

Dells-Delton EMS, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Dells Police Department all responded to the scene. Authorities say there is no danger to public.

The incident is currently being investigated by Lake Delton PD.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Homes underwater in the Camden Place neighborhood in Eau Claire.
Major flooding in Eau Claire neighborhood after Saturday downpour
The passenger in the vehicle was found dead.
One dead, one in custody after Friday morning crash in Barron County
UPDATE: Wisconsin Rapids woman dead after car & semi collision in Wood County
Brett Blomme
Former Wisconsin judge to plead guilty to child porn charges

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine.
Some in US getting COVID-19 boosters without FDA approval
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin
Plane Crash
NTSB: 3 die when small plane crashes in Minnesota
Money
Restaurant workers shortchanged during COVID awarded $230K
Despite a rain delay, and lightning evacuation at 6:50 just before the practice, Packers fan...
Packers fans happy to be back at Lambeau Field for Family Night