Visionary Eyecare hosts 4th annual back-to-school backpack bash

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The 4th annual Backpack Bash was held in Altoona’s 10th Street Park Fish House recreation center. Kristi Parr, practice manager at Visionary Eyecare, says there were more than 300 back packs available to be handed out as well as various school supplies.

“The whole point of the event is to give back to community. That’s the core value at Visionary Eyecare, is being there those who need,” Parr said.

Altoona school district superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos says the amount of people that came out speaks volume to the project,

“An hour and a half in advance, the line was already around the corner. It just felt really good to hand out the backpacks and supplies to so many families from our school district.

About half-way through the event, Parr says the backpacks and supplies were going fast.

“This year it fells like we’re running through back[acks even faster than before,” Parr said. “Last year we did a drive-thru due to COVID and this year just seems like we need more. I wish we had even more. Next year, if I can get more supporters, I will have more backpacks and more supplies.”

Eliopoulos says this event is about more than getting a new backpack. She says seeing the faces of the children picking out different colors and different themed supplies is a great feeling.

“There’s something about the back-to-school feeling when you’re getting new markers and new crayons that are still pointy at the end,” Eliopoulos said. “There’s something spefcial about coming back to school.”

Parr says over the years, she wanted the event to be about more than school supplies.

“We wanted it to be an event and have fun with it,” Parr said. “We have a bounce house, we have a DJ, a karate performance, face painting and Kevin the balloon man. As well as volunteers and people that just kind of stepped up and said I’ll be there.”

There was also a temporary tattoo booth, snow cones and the opportunity for a free eye exam by Visionary Eyecare to asses whether or not your child might need glasses.

Even though the bash is held in Altoona, all are welcome to come get prepared for a new school year.

“We’ve partner with the Altoona school district to target them, but we will not turn anyone away. We’ve had families come from as far as Tomah before,” Parr said.

Parr says although they don’t have fundraisers to help with raise money for the school supplies, multiple bossiness donate money to help families get their children ready to learn.

“We have some sponsors for the event. Both Northwestern bank and Independent Vision group donated over a thousand dollars each and then we had a lot of other businesses,” Parr said.

