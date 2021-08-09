Advertisement

$2.06 million Eau Claire reconstruction project scheduled to begin Monday

The project will take place on county Highway TT (Kane Rd) from County CC - USH 12.
The project will take place on county Highway TT (Kane Rd) from County CC - USH 12.(KTUU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A $2.06 million Eau Claire reconstruction project is scheduled to begin Monday, August 16th.

The project will take place on county Highway TT (Kane Rd) from County CC - USH 12.

The first phase, USH 12 south to Mill Run Drive, is anticipated to be completed by October 2021.

The second phase, Mill Run Drive south to CTH CC/Folsom Street, is anticipated to be completed by July 2022.

Due to the pavement structure on this section of Kane Road being in failing condition, the project is intended to remove the existing pavement and roadway material, widen the roadway, install new watermain, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer utilities, place new asphalt, curb and gutter.

During the project, Kane Road will be closed to thru traffic, but a detour will guide motorist around the construction area.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses on the fishing float began CPR.
38-year-old man is dead after collapsing on fishing float in Buffalo County
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Homes underwater in the Camden Place neighborhood in Eau Claire.
Major flooding in Eau Claire neighborhood after Saturday downpour
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
Timothy Chambers
Man, 22, arrested following chase through Clark, Wood counties makes first court appearance

Latest News

The Birch Street mural “Contemplations of Pollaiuolo’s ‘A Woman in Green and Crimson’ ” will...
Birch Street mural nears completion
Birch Street Mural WEAU
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (8/10/21)
Adolescente hospitalizado tras impacto de bala
Civil trial for man shot by Eau Claire Police in 2015 delayed
Eau Claire Hy-Vee
Proposed change to alcoholic beverages ordinance for new Hy-Vee in Eau Claire