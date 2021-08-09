$2.06 million Eau Claire reconstruction project scheduled to begin Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A $2.06 million Eau Claire reconstruction project is scheduled to begin Monday, August 16th.

The project will take place on county Highway TT (Kane Rd) from County CC - USH 12.

The first phase, USH 12 south to Mill Run Drive, is anticipated to be completed by October 2021.

The second phase, Mill Run Drive south to CTH CC/Folsom Street, is anticipated to be completed by July 2022.

Due to the pavement structure on this section of Kane Road being in failing condition, the project is intended to remove the existing pavement and roadway material, widen the roadway, install new watermain, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer utilities, place new asphalt, curb and gutter.

During the project, Kane Road will be closed to thru traffic, but a detour will guide motorist around the construction area.

