Advertisement

38-year-old man is dead after collapsing on fishing float in Buffalo County

Witnesses on the fishing float began CPR.
Witnesses on the fishing float began CPR.(Buffalo County Sheriff's Department)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A 38-year-old man is dead after collapsing on a fishing float in Buffalo County Sunday afternoon.

The man is identified as William Korn of Chippewa Falls.

Authorities responded to a report that Korn had collapsed and became unresponsive on a fishing float near Alma, Wis. along the Mississippi river at 4 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses on the fishing float began CPR on Korn and contacted the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department.

Upon arrival, authorities and EMS personnel provided life saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were the Alma Fire Department, Western Buffalo County Ambulance Service, and Mayo One Air Ambulance.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Homes underwater in the Camden Place neighborhood in Eau Claire.
Major flooding in Eau Claire neighborhood after Saturday downpour
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
Timothy Chambers
Man, 22, arrested following chase through Clark, Wood counties makes first court appearance

Latest News

The Birch Street mural “Contemplations of Pollaiuolo’s ‘A Woman in Green and Crimson’ ” will...
Birch Street mural nears completion
Birch Street Mural WEAU
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (8/10/21)
Adolescente hospitalizado tras impacto de bala
Civil trial for man shot by Eau Claire Police in 2015 delayed
Eau Claire Hy-Vee
Proposed change to alcoholic beverages ordinance for new Hy-Vee in Eau Claire