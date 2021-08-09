38-year-old man is dead after collapsing on fishing float in Buffalo County

ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A 38-year-old man is dead after collapsing on a fishing float in Buffalo County Sunday afternoon.

The man is identified as William Korn of Chippewa Falls.

Authorities responded to a report that Korn had collapsed and became unresponsive on a fishing float near Alma, Wis. along the Mississippi river at 4 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses on the fishing float began CPR on Korn and contacted the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department.

Upon arrival, authorities and EMS personnel provided life saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were the Alma Fire Department, Western Buffalo County Ambulance Service, and Mayo One Air Ambulance.

