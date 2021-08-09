Boys & Girls Clubs 12th Annual Lemonade Day raises $34,000

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley raise 34,000 this year at their Annual Lemonade Day event.

The 12th annual event was held August 5th. This event is intended to be an opportunity for the children to learn about entrepreneurship, marketing, and design.

The children worked to design cards as a part of lemonade packages. The staff used the book, The Lemonade War by Jacqueline Davies, as a part of the curriculum to engage the children in an interactive discussion as they learned about running a business, marketing strategies, customer service, and more.

Many sponsors contributed to making the event a success.

