CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF WISCONSIN AND DR. KAI MILLER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and Dr. Kai Miller for the Sunshine Award. In 2019, I had surgery at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.  They were so nice and very professional and I would like to show some gratitude to them with this award for doing such a great job.

I would also like to acknowledge Dr. Kai Miller.  Dr. Miller is a Pediatric and Adult neurosurgeon at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, Minnesota.  I was a patient of his and I know he and his staff work hard at what they do.  Please give the Sunshine Award to this awesome team of doctors.

Ryan Karls

IAN FIGLMILLER