EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and Dr. Kai Miller for the Sunshine Award. In 2019, I had surgery at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. They were so nice and very professional and I would like to show some gratitude to them with this award for doing such a great job.

I would also like to acknowledge Dr. Kai Miller. Dr. Miller is a Pediatric and Adult neurosurgeon at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, Minnesota. I was a patient of his and I know he and his staff work hard at what they do. Please give the Sunshine Award to this awesome team of doctors.

Ryan Karls

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.