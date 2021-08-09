Advertisement

Comic Trevor Moore of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ dies in accident

Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in...
Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in 2000. He also created TV shows for channels like Comedy Central and Disney Channel.(Source: Image Entertainment via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Comedian Trevor Moore, co-founder of the sketch comedy group “The Whitest Kids U’ Know” has been killed in an accident at age 41.

Moore’s manager confirmed his Friday night death in a statement. She did not release specific details of the “tragic accident” that took his life.

The comic, actor and producer co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in 2000. The group featured in five seasons of a TV show of the same name, which aired first on Fuse then IFC.

“He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable,” wrote the group’s co-founders, Zach Cregger and Sam Brown, in a statement. “Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them.”

Moore also created and hosted “The Trevor Moore Show” on Comedy Central and co-created Disney Channel’s “Just Roll With It” and “Walk the Prank.”

He leaves behind his wife, TV executive Aimee Carlson, and their son.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Witnesses on the fishing float began CPR.
38-year-old man is dead after collapsing on fishing float in Buffalo County
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Homes underwater in the Camden Place neighborhood in Eau Claire.
Major flooding in Eau Claire neighborhood after Saturday downpour
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
Timothy Chambers
Man, 22, arrested following chase through Clark, Wood counties makes first court appearance

Latest News

The Birch Street mural “Contemplations of Pollaiuolo’s ‘A Woman in Green and Crimson’ ” will...
Birch Street mural nears completion
Birch Street Mural WEAU
Carlee Simon of Alachua County Schools is one of the schools officials in Florida who are...
Fla. gov threatens school officials' pay over mask mandates
The package proposes nearly $550 billion in new spending on what are typically mainstays of...
Senate on track to approve $1 trillion infrastructure plan
This Jan. 18, 2017 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
Parole allowed for man who buried developmentally disabled victim alive in California