CVTC receives brand new car

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chilson Subaru and Subaru of America is donating a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek to the Chippewa Valley Technical College Automotive Program.

This donation is being done in conjunction with the Automotive Service Excellence Foundation and Subaru of America partnership with local technical school automotive technician programs.

The vehicle presentation was held at Chilson Subaru Monday morning at 10:00 a.m.

The CVTC President is grateful to the dealership for the donation. Adding that the relationship with Subaru of America is far from over. The college is excited to continue working for years to come in partnership providing learning opportunities for students that will prepare them for the job force.

“Having a brand new car with new technology will allow them to train on new technology. Our cars are wonderful, but it’s always nice for them to have top of the line, new technology to train on,” Sunem Beaton-Garcia/CVTC President said.

