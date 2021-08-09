Advertisement

CVTC receives brand new car

The CVTC President is grateful to the dealership for the donation.
The CVTC President is grateful to the dealership for the donation.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chilson Subaru and Subaru of America is donating a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek to the Chippewa Valley Technical College Automotive Program.

This donation is being done in conjunction with the Automotive Service Excellence Foundation and Subaru of America partnership with local technical school automotive technician programs.

The vehicle presentation was held at Chilson Subaru Monday morning at 10:00 a.m.

The CVTC President is grateful to the dealership for the donation. Adding that the relationship with Subaru of America is far from over. The college is excited to continue working for years to come in partnership providing learning opportunities for students that will prepare them for the job force.

“Having a brand new car with new technology will allow them to train on new technology. Our cars are wonderful, but it’s always nice for them to have top of the line, new technology to train on,” Sunem Beaton-Garcia/CVTC President said.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses on the fishing float began CPR.
38-year-old man is dead after collapsing on fishing float in Buffalo County
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Homes underwater in the Camden Place neighborhood in Eau Claire.
Major flooding in Eau Claire neighborhood after Saturday downpour
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
Timothy Chambers
Man, 22, arrested following chase through Clark, Wood counties makes first court appearance

Latest News

The Birch Street mural “Contemplations of Pollaiuolo’s ‘A Woman in Green and Crimson’ ” will...
Birch Street mural nears completion
Birch Street Mural WEAU
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (8/10/21)
Adolescente hospitalizado tras impacto de bala
Civil trial for man shot by Eau Claire Police in 2015 delayed
Eau Claire Hy-Vee
Proposed change to alcoholic beverages ordinance for new Hy-Vee in Eau Claire