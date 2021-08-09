DHS: COVID-19 7-day case average continues to climb

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting that the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has reached 1,087 as of Monday.

The DHS says the new seven-day average is an increase from 1,021 on Friday, the highest it’s been in nearly half a year. According to the DHS, the increasing number of cases over the past few weeks can be attributed to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, a more transmissible form of COVID-19.

The new seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is as high as it’s been statewide since February, while the percent-positive of tests is at 7.4%, which is similar to numbers last seen in January.

COVID-19 VACCINES

52.7% of the state’s population has received one dose of vaccine and 49.8% are fully-vaccinated. For people age 18 and older, 63.6% of the adult population received at least one dose of the vaccine and 60.3% is fully-vaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says this year through July 22, over 98% of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin were people who were not fully vaccinated.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have had over half of their populations complete the vaccination series.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the 7-day average for coronavirus cases has once again increased, going from 1,021 to 1,087 new cases per day. Since the state’s latest report from last Friday, the DHS says another 2,289 people have tested positive for COVID-19. The DHS hasn’t reported more than 2,000 new cases in one report since January 22; however, the agency does not provide COVID-19 updates on weekends, and the cases come from three days worth of testing.

Meanwhile, the state’s positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests coming back positive – held steady at 7.4%. Since the first patient in Wisconsin was hospitalized for COVID-19 more than a year and a half ago, the state has seen 630,296 confirmed cases.

The state is continuing to average 1 death per day from COVID-19. On Monday, the DHS increased the death toll by six to 7,454. After holding steady at 1.19% for seven days, the state’s death rate dropped to 1.18% Monday. That rate is for all known cases. There were no COVID-19 deaths reported to the state that happened in the past 30 days.

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene reports the delta variant accounts for 90% of samples tested in the last week testing data was available for, up from 83% the previous week and 75% the week before that. The delta variant is known to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus and is more likely to result in severe symptoms, particularly among the unvaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 case activity dashboard last Wednesday, showing that every county in Wisconsin is now experiencing at least high COVID-19 activity. According to the DHS, 71 counties in the state meet the criteria for high case activity. The state’s 72nd county, Milwaukee, is at very high case activity.

Case activity levels are determined by a combination of case trajectory and case burden (the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people). The CDC uses slightly different criteria for its own COVID-19 data tracker, which shows most of Wisconsin at substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rates. At these levels, the CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in public areas, regardless of vaccination status.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Since Friday, the state reported another 116 hospitalizations for COVID-19 treatment, the same number reported last week on Tuesday. The state is averaging 66 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day, and that 5.36% of all coronavirus cases in the last year-and-a-half resulted in hospitalization, which equals 33,787 people. When you take discharges and deaths into account with the new admissions, there were 481 people hospitalized for COVID-19 around the state, 63 more than Friday’s report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association, and 160 of those patients are in intensive care, which is 20 more than the previous report.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

