We would like to nominate Dr. Peter Gintner for the Sunshine Award. Peter is a physician’s assistant for the Ministry Medical Group in Thorp. Peter comes out to the assisted living once a month and makes visits with each resident in their apartment, which saves the residents from having to make arrangements for getting to the clinic. The residents say it is more comfortable than having to go to a clinic setting. He will even make a special visit if someone is in need. Peter has such compassion when working with the elderly population. He takes the time to answer questions and give reassurance. We are truly blessed to have such a caring practitioner in our town!

The residents and staff of Traditions Assisted Living in Thorp

