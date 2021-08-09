Eau Claire A’s seek community support ahead of the Babe Ruth World Series

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire A’s 13′s and 14′s baseball teams are preparing for their trips to the Babe Ruth World Series this week but may need a little help getting there.

After their show out wins in the regional games. The teams started planning their voyages to Iowa and New York. However, while planning hotels and travel, costs quickly started to accumulate.

To help ease the financial burden on families, parents, coaches, and players came together to plan multiple fundraising events for the beginning of the week.

Starting with a brat stand at Festival Foods on Saturday, the A’s will also have fundraising events at Milwaukee Burger on Monday and Northern Tap House on Tuesday, both from 4P.M. until close.

Coach Chad Gorman says the A’s have been practicing since February, three practices a day, for two years to get this opportunity.

“We leave on Thursday next Thursday and championship game is Saturday but we don’t think we are going to lose so that’s why we are planning for Saturday,” said Gorman.

“It’s been a lot of hard work all winter and it’s paying off were excited about it,” said Warren Bowe and Hunter Sandberg from the 14′s team.

“It’s definitely been a journey, but I’ve loved every moment of it,” Sandberg said.

The team says they are thankful for all the support from Eau Claire businesses.

Details on how to support the team can be found here: 13U & 14U Babe Ruth World Series Fundraiser | Facebook

