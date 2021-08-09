Advertisement

Eau Claire A’s seek community support ahead of the Babe Ruth World Series

Brat fundraiser Saturday afternoon
Brat fundraiser Saturday afternoon(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire A’s 13′s and 14′s baseball teams are preparing for their trips to the Babe Ruth World Series this week but may need a little help getting there.

After their show out wins in the regional games. The teams started planning their voyages to Iowa and New York. However, while planning hotels and travel, costs quickly started to accumulate.

To help ease the financial burden on families, parents, coaches, and players came together to plan multiple fundraising events for the beginning of the week.

Starting with a brat stand at Festival Foods on Saturday, the A’s will also have fundraising events at Milwaukee Burger on Monday and Northern Tap House on Tuesday, both from 4P.M. until close.

Coach Chad Gorman says the A’s have been practicing since February, three practices a day, for two years to get this opportunity.

“We leave on Thursday next Thursday and championship game is Saturday but we don’t think we are going to lose so that’s why we are planning for Saturday,” said Gorman.

“It’s been a lot of hard work all winter and it’s paying off were excited about it,” said Warren Bowe and Hunter Sandberg from the 14′s team.

“It’s definitely been a journey, but I’ve loved every moment of it,” Sandberg said.

The team says they are thankful for all the support from Eau Claire businesses.

Details on how to support the team can be found here: 13U & 14U Babe Ruth World Series Fundraiser | Facebook

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Homes underwater in the Camden Place neighborhood in Eau Claire.
Major flooding in Eau Claire neighborhood after Saturday downpour
The passenger in the vehicle was found dead.
One dead, one in custody after Friday morning crash in Barron County
UPDATE: Wisconsin Rapids woman dead after car & semi collision in Wood County
Workers hit
1 dead, 1 injured after car hits highway workers in Clark Co.

Latest News

Flooding leads to road closures in Vernon County
SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (8/8/21)
Visionary Eyecare hosts 4th annual Backpack Bash
Visionary Eyecare hosts 4th annual back-to-school backpack bash
COVID-19 vaccine.
Some in US getting COVID-19 boosters without FDA approval