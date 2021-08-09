Eau Claire YMCA holds 26th annual Clayton Anderson Golf Outing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 26th Annual Clayton Anderson Golf Outing was held this morning Monday, August 9 at the Eau Claire Golf & Country Club located at 828 Club View Lane in Altoona.

Golf began at noon, followed by a social hour with raffle sales and a dinner. This event is intended to raise money to support the Eau Claire YMCA’s Membership for All program, which ensures that no one ever misses out on a YMCA membership or program because of financial hardship.

One in five YMCA members receives this membership support. Organizers hope the event will raise $50,000.

The YMCA director of mission advancement says they were thankful for today’s sunny weather, even if the grounds crew had to try and remove a few wet spots.

“We never turn anyone away, because they can’t afford to pay. About 1 in 5 members of the ‘Y’ receive assistance. So, the $50,000 that we hope to raise today is really important,” Suzie Slota, YMCA director of mission advancement said.

