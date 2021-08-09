Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Family Dollar store in Nebraska is back open Monday, after having a sign on its door the previous day indicating everyone had quit.

KOLN reported the store located near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue was closed on Sunday with this message posted on the entrance: “We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

This is the second business in the area to have a situation such as this one. A Burger King in Lincoln in July saw all nine employees quit.

The last two Family Dollar employees decided to quit Sunday, and they were the ones to put up the orange sign. Former employees said the store manager quit four or five days ago.

Former employee Breanna Faeller said the pay is low and they are working extra-long shifts. The store used to be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but now the hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to a staffing shortage.

Faeller said as soon as new employees would come in, they would leave almost immediately.

“We got employees hired, they went through the onboarding process, they’d work for us for two days and they’d quit. They’d be done so it was just a never-ending cycle of training people and them quitting, and we wouldn’t have anybody anymore,” Faeller said.

She also says if the store decides not to raise wages for its employees, they should at least be treated better. Faeller said if they don’t, this will continue to happen.

By Sunday evening, the store had a new sign on its door indicating the business would be back open Monday.

A statement from Family Dollar said, “Our Lincoln neighborhood store is open for business. We are not able to comment on the employment actions or status of individuals.”

