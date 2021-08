VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Heavy rainfall over the weekend has led to road closures throughout Vernon County.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is alerting WIS 56 between County S and County SS remains down to one lane for both directions due to flooding on the roadway.

For more road closures and traffic information, call 511 or visit 511wi.gov.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.