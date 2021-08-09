Advertisement

Gov. Evers hands Wisconsin hotels $70 million in coronavirus aid

[FILE PHOTO] Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press...
[FILE PHOTO] Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers is handing Wisconsin hotels $70 million in federal coronavirus aid.

The governor announced the move Monday.

He says grants of up to $2 million went out Friday to 888 lodging businesses around the state to help offset losses resulting from the pandemic.

The money is part of $140 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars designated for Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries, including $11.25 million for movie theaters, $12 million for live-event small businesses, $2.8 million for minor league sports teams and $8 million for summer camps.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses on the fishing float began CPR.
38-year-old man is dead after collapsing on fishing float in Buffalo County
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Homes underwater in the Camden Place neighborhood in Eau Claire.
Major flooding in Eau Claire neighborhood after Saturday downpour
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
Timothy Chambers
Man, 22, arrested following chase through Clark, Wood counties makes first court appearance

Latest News

The Birch Street mural “Contemplations of Pollaiuolo’s ‘A Woman in Green and Crimson’ ” will...
Birch Street mural nears completion
Birch Street Mural WEAU
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (8/10/21)
Adolescente hospitalizado tras impacto de bala
Civil trial for man shot by Eau Claire Police in 2015 delayed
Eau Claire Hy-Vee
Proposed change to alcoholic beverages ordinance for new Hy-Vee in Eau Claire