Ho-Chunk Gaming in Black River Falls, Tomah reinstate mask mandates

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Ho-Chunk Gaming Black River Falls and Ho-Chunk Gaming Tomah are reinstating their indoor mask mandates.

In Facebook posts Monday morning, the casinos each wrote that “face masks must be worn properly, covering the mouth and nose,” while also instructing visitors to stay six feet apart from one another.

The mandates go into effect Monday, August 9.

An image accompanying the posts said that due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, everyone at the casino, regardless of vaccination status, would be required to wear a mask. The same graphic is displayed across both the Ho-Chunk Gaming Black River Falls website and Ho-Chunk Gaming Tomah website.

Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison reinstated its mask mandate on Friday, noting that it would provide masks and sanitizing stations throughout the casino. Oneida Nation also put in a mask mandate for any buildings under its jurisdiction, including its casino, on Friday. Both of those casinos also are requiring masks regardless of an individual’s vaccination status.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks to be worn indoors by anyone, even if they are fully-vaccinated, if the local coronavirus case counts exceed 50 cases per 100,000 people. That’s the threshold for substantial COVID-19 transmission. As of Saturday, Jackson County, where the Black River Falls casino is located, is at high at 116 cases per 100,000 people, while Monroe County, where the Tomah casino is located, is at 86 cases per 100,000 people.

You can view your county’s information at the COVID-19 county view dashboard at the CDC’s website. You can find local metrics in Wisconsin via the Department of Health Services website’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

