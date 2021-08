EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Ian Figlmiller for the Sunshine Award. Ian is a new employee at Clean N’ Classy Car Wash. He is very polite and hard working. He goes above and beyond the job and we enjoy seeing him each time we get a car wash.

Dillon Schneider

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.