Advertisement

JOHN OLSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give John Olson the Sunshine Award.  John is a certified flight instructor who recently spent four hours doing a flight review with me.  Flight instructors invest a lot of time and money maintaining their certification for insurance and it is customary to pay $40 to $50 per hour or more for instruction time.  When I asked John what I owed him, he asked that instead of paying him I donate the money to a charity which would help people in these trying times, so I donated the money to Feed My People.

Mark ConsignyCopyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses on the fishing float began CPR.
38-year-old man is dead after collapsing on fishing float in Buffalo County
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Homes underwater in the Camden Place neighborhood in Eau Claire.
Major flooding in Eau Claire neighborhood after Saturday downpour
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
Timothy Chambers
Man, 22, arrested following chase through Clark, Wood counties makes first court appearance

Latest News

CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF WISCONSIN AND DR. KAI MILLER
DR. PETER GINTNER
MAYO CLINIC EYE CARE & OPTICAL, AND DR. MATTHEW COOKE & STAFF
IAN FIGLMILLER