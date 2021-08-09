EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give John Olson the Sunshine Award. John is a certified flight instructor who recently spent four hours doing a flight review with me. Flight instructors invest a lot of time and money maintaining their certification for insurance and it is customary to pay $40 to $50 per hour or more for instruction time. When I asked John what I owed him, he asked that instead of paying him I donate the money to a charity which would help people in these trying times, so I donated the money to Feed My People.

Mark Consigny