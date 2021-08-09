Advertisement

La Stella’s hit in 8th gives Giants 5-4 win over Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. can't catch a two-run home run by San...
Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. can't catch a two-run home run by San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 to take two of three in the series between division leaders.

Brandon Belt had tied it in the seventh with a two-run pinch-hit homer off Daniel Norris. La Stella’s single up the middle off Brad Boxberger in the eighth scored Brandon Crawford, who had punched a roller into left against the shift and legged it out for a double. It was the second straight game Belt came through in a big situation.

In the Giants’ 9-6 victory Saturday, Belt won it in the 11th with his second homer. Belt has four home runs over three games since he came off the injured list Thursday.

