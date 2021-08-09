Man, 22, arrested following chase through Clark, Wood counties makes first court appearance

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old man accused of driving a stolen truck and trailer through at least three central Wisconsin counties, leading deputies on a chase was formally charged Monday in Wood County.

Timothy Chambers remains in the Wood County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Aug. 4, the Wood County dispatch center received a call from Clark County investigators about a pursuit. Investigators said the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle from Pierce County. Authorities said Chambers drove east on Highway 10 toward the Clark and Wood county line. In Wood County, spike strips were deployed, but the chase continued. Authorities said Chambers later crashed the vehicle on Highway 10 and Klondike Drive.

Investigators said he’ll also face charges in Pierce County and Clark County. He was also issued numerous traffic citations.

A future court date has not yet been set.

