Advertisement

Man, 22, arrested following chase through Clark, Wood counties makes first court appearance

Timothy Chambers
Timothy Chambers(Clark County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old man accused of driving a stolen truck and trailer through at least three central Wisconsin counties, leading deputies on a chase was formally charged Monday in Wood County.

Timothy Chambers remains in the Wood County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Aug. 4, the Wood County dispatch center received a call from Clark County investigators about a pursuit. Investigators said the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle from Pierce County. Authorities said Chambers drove east on Highway 10 toward the Clark and Wood county line. In Wood County, spike strips were deployed, but the chase continued. Authorities said Chambers later crashed the vehicle on Highway 10 and Klondike Drive.

Investigators said he’ll also face charges in Pierce County and Clark County. He was also issued numerous traffic citations.

A future court date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses on the fishing float began CPR.
38-year-old man is dead after collapsing on fishing float in Buffalo County
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Homes underwater in the Camden Place neighborhood in Eau Claire.
Major flooding in Eau Claire neighborhood after Saturday downpour
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured

Latest News

The Birch Street mural “Contemplations of Pollaiuolo’s ‘A Woman in Green and Crimson’ ” will...
Birch Street mural nears completion
Birch Street Mural WEAU
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (8/10/21)
Adolescente hospitalizado tras impacto de bala
Civil trial for man shot by Eau Claire Police in 2015 delayed
Eau Claire Hy-Vee
Proposed change to alcoholic beverages ordinance for new Hy-Vee in Eau Claire