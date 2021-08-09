Advertisement

MAYO CLINIC EYE CARE & OPTICAL, AND DR. MATTHEW COOKE & STAFF

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I recently had surgery for my left eye and Dr. Cooke took time out to call me to see how I was doing.  His staff; the technicians, schedulers, and the assistants; have always made sure that when I had eye issues they could get me in to see Dr. Cooke.  Please give Mayo Clinic Eye Care & Optical, and Dr. Cooke and his staff the Sunshine Award.

Jennifer Dionne

