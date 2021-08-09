Over $70 million in coronavirus aid distributed to Wisconsin lodging industry

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers announced on Monday that more than $70 million from the American Rescue Plan Act are going to Wisconsin’s lodging industry. The money will help recovers costs lost during the pandemic.

Visit Eau Claire Executive Director, Benny Anderson, says that money could be seen very soon.

“We’ve actually been hearing from hotels today and many of them have had communication with the department of revenue about what their grant amount will be and should receive it in the next week or two,” Anderson said. “We don’t have exact grant amounts, but they are a significant amount.”

The maximum award for a business is $2 million.

Rita Dorsey is the Director of Experiences for the Pablo Group and she helps manage the Oxbow hotel and the Lismore downtown. She says the Oxbow closed during the height of the pandemic and the Lismore closed for a short time in 2020 as well. Now that both are back up and running, it’s still and uphill battle.

“A grant like this can be incredible because despite the fact that we were closed for so long, we still incurred a lot of overhead costs for being closed,” Dorsey said. “We were seeing capacity less than half than what we had seen before in our hotel. June and July would typically be in 80%-90% occupancy, but this last June, at the Lismore, was at about 20%-20%.”

Despite some road blocks, Anderson believes the grant moment will push the hotel and entertainment industry back to where it was.

“Getting those good numbers and getting grants like these to make them whole really helped them change their operations for staffing and marketing and returning back to normal much quicker than expected,” Dorsey said.

On Friday, 888 lodging businesses were given grants and more Wisconsin lodging businesses will be awarded in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.