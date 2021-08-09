Advertisement

Over $70 million in coronavirus aid distributed to Wisconsin lodging industry

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers announced on Monday that more than $70 million from the American Rescue Plan Act are going to Wisconsin’s lodging industry. The money will help recovers costs lost during the pandemic.

Visit Eau Claire Executive Director, Benny Anderson, says that money could be seen very soon.

“We’ve actually been hearing from hotels today and many of them have had communication with the department of revenue about what their grant amount will be and should receive it in the next week or two,” Anderson said. “We don’t have exact grant amounts, but they are a significant amount.”

The maximum award for a business is $2 million.

Rita Dorsey is the Director of Experiences for the Pablo Group and she helps manage the Oxbow hotel and the Lismore downtown. She says the Oxbow closed during the height of the pandemic and the Lismore closed for a short time in 2020 as well. Now that both are back up and running, it’s still and uphill battle.

“A grant like this can be incredible because despite the fact that we were closed for so long, we still incurred a lot of overhead costs for being closed,” Dorsey said. “We were seeing capacity less than half than what we had seen before in our hotel. June and July would typically be in 80%-90% occupancy, but this last June, at the Lismore, was at about 20%-20%.”

Despite some road blocks, Anderson believes the grant moment will push the hotel and entertainment industry back to where it was.

“Getting those good numbers and getting grants like these to make them whole really helped them change their operations for staffing and marketing and returning back to normal much quicker than expected,” Dorsey said.

On Friday, 888 lodging businesses were given grants and more Wisconsin lodging businesses will be awarded in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses on the fishing float began CPR.
38-year-old man is dead after collapsing on fishing float in Buffalo County
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Homes underwater in the Camden Place neighborhood in Eau Claire.
Major flooding in Eau Claire neighborhood after Saturday downpour
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
Timothy Chambers
Man, 22, arrested following chase through Clark, Wood counties makes first court appearance

Latest News

The Birch Street mural “Contemplations of Pollaiuolo’s ‘A Woman in Green and Crimson’ ” will...
Birch Street mural nears completion
Birch Street Mural WEAU
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (8/10/21)
Adolescente hospitalizado tras impacto de bala
Civil trial for man shot by Eau Claire Police in 2015 delayed
Eau Claire Hy-Vee
Proposed change to alcoholic beverages ordinance for new Hy-Vee in Eau Claire