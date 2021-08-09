Advertisement

Pure Water Days and Riverfest

By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The annual Pure Water Days Parade is back in downtown Chippewa Falls, along with Riverfest on Saturday, August 14. The parade gets underway at 1:00 p.m. with Riverfest running at Riverfront Park from 2:00-8:00 p.m. There will be giant inflatables and games, live music, food trucks, a beer tent, arts and crafts vendors, and much more.

Chippewa Falls Main Street director Teri Ouimette talks about what’s in store.

Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses on the fishing float began CPR.
38-year-old man is dead after collapsing on fishing float in Buffalo County
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Homes underwater in the Camden Place neighborhood in Eau Claire.
Major flooding in Eau Claire neighborhood after Saturday downpour
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
Timothy Chambers
Man, 22, arrested following chase through Clark, Wood counties makes first court appearance

Latest News

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, prepares recipes using a smoker
Smoked beef recipes
Close up of microphone in concert hall or conference room
Them Coulee Boys album release
Back to school supplies
Back to School Bucks donation campaign
Menomonie Airfest and Autorama to be held August 7
Menomonie Airfest and Autorama