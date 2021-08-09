Pure Water Days and Riverfest
The annual Pure Water Days Parade is back in downtown Chippewa Falls, along with Riverfest on Saturday, August 14. The parade gets underway at 1:00 p.m. with Riverfest running at Riverfront Park from 2:00-8:00 p.m. There will be giant inflatables and games, live music, food trucks, a beer tent, arts and crafts vendors, and much more.
Chippewa Falls Main Street director Teri Ouimette talks about what’s in store.
