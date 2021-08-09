State Patrol plans aerial enforcement on I-94, Highway 53 this week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in Barron, Dunn, and Eau Claire counties in northwestern Wisconsin this week.

According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement is planned for Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County on Thursday, August 12 and Dunn County on Saturday, August 14. On Monday, the State Patrol will be conducting its enforcement on Highway 53 in Barron County.

The State Patrol’s Aerial Support Unit, which includes three Cessna 172 Skyhawks and five pilots, will be deployed to eight different counties this week, weather permitting. The enforcement plan also includes aerial enforcement in Washington County on Tuesday, Dane County on Wednesday, Waushara County on Thursday, Douglas County on Friday, and Oconto County on Sunday.

36 traffic stops were conducted during yesterday’s 4-hour aerial enforcement detail along I-43 in Walworth Co., including one driver cited for 105 mph.



Our goal is voluntary compliance with traffic laws. Speeders risk more than a citation- they risk the safety of others. pic.twitter.com/b1eaR9s6WB — WI State Patrol (@wistatepatrol) August 6, 2021

Aerial speed enforcement is used to more easily spot speeding drivers or aggressive driving behavior, says the State Patrol. Pilots who observe a violation will relay the information to ground-based State Patrol troopers to enforce traffic laws.

In addition to manned aircraft, the State Patrol also utilizes drones as part of its Aerial Support Unit. The piloted planes are used in enforcing traffic laws, in addition to several other duties.

For more information on the aerial enforcement programs and aerial support unit at the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, you can visit their website.

