The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to host open house Thursday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting an open house onboard the Motor Vessel Mississippi.

The open house will be on Thursday, August 12th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Riverside Park Levy.

The open house is intended to provide information about the importance of the Mississippi River system and the diversity of uses and users along the waterway. Tours of the Motor Vessel Mississippi are available.

COVID-19 protocols will be implemented. There is also some limited handicap accessibility.

According to release from the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry the Motor Vessel Mississippi was built in 1993 by Halter Marine, and is the fifth Corps of Engineers towboat to bear the name. The towboat is 241 feet long and 58 feet wide with three diesel engines providing 6,300 horsepower.

For questions or more information, call at 651-290-5201 or email.

