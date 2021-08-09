UW-Eau Claire extends mask guidance to Marshfield, Rice Lake locations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is encouraging the use of masks indoors as of Monday, August 9 at all of its locations.

According to a release, the expectation would apply to everyone regardless of vaccination status, and face coverings or masks should be worn indoors on campus, including in vehicles.

UW-Eau Claire extended the guidance on masks on Monday to its locations in Marshfield and Rice Lake following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s update of community transmission of COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin to “high,” meaning the state now has more than 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people.

The school says that masks can be removed in private offices as long as nobody else is in the room. Additionally, masks are not expected to be worn outdoors. Capacity limits for events and classrooms are not changing at this time, and will go on as scheduled.

With Eau Claire, Barron, and Wood counties all currently at substantial or high levels of COVID-19 transmission, the CDC recommends indoor mask use by everyone regardless of vaccination status.

A map showing the level of COVID-19 community transmission county-by-county in Wisconsin, representing the seven days prior to Monday, August 9, 2021. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

UW-Eau Claire is encouraging vaccination and offers free COVID-19 testing on site. UW-Eau Claire compiles data and information on its coronavirus update website.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department and Chippewa County Department of Public Health are supporting the CDC guidance and offering weekly vaccination clinics in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls. If you need information on receiving a vaccine or to schedule an appointment, you can visit Vaccine.gov.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is supporting the CDC’s recommendations for mitigation of the spread of COVID-19, stating that vaccination and mask guidance are the best ways for the agency to respond to a growing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Wisconsin.

CDC data dashboards are available on the CDC data tracker website. The DHS also has a COVID-19 data dashboard for Wisconsin on its website.

