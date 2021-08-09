Advertisement

Wausau 4th grade teacher arrested for child pornography

Teacher Kristofor Edwards arrested Monday for possession of child pornography.
Teacher Kristofor Edwards arrested Monday for possession of child pornography.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau School District teacher was arrested Monday for possession of child pornography.

Kristofor Edwards is a 4th grade teacher at Maine Elementary School.

The Wausau Police Department has found no evidence of any students from the Wausau School District being involved at this point. The investigation is ongoing.

Edwards has been placed on a leave of absence pending the outcome of the investigation.

Edwards will appear in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses on the fishing float began CPR.
38-year-old man is dead after collapsing on fishing float in Buffalo County
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Homes underwater in the Camden Place neighborhood in Eau Claire.
Major flooding in Eau Claire neighborhood after Saturday downpour
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
Timothy Chambers
Man, 22, arrested following chase through Clark, Wood counties makes first court appearance

Latest News

The Birch Street mural “Contemplations of Pollaiuolo’s ‘A Woman in Green and Crimson’ ” will...
Birch Street mural nears completion
Birch Street Mural WEAU
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (8/10/21)
Adolescente hospitalizado tras impacto de bala
Civil trial for man shot by Eau Claire Police in 2015 delayed
Eau Claire Hy-Vee
Proposed change to alcoholic beverages ordinance for new Hy-Vee in Eau Claire