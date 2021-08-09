Wisconsin DPI ‘strongly’ recommends masks, physical distancing in schools

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is recommending school districts encourage face coverings, physical distancing and COVID-19 mitigation measures for the 2021-22 school year.

In a release on Monday, the DPI, along with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said it is ‘strongly’ recommending that schools follow COVID-19 guidance that was put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in late July.

Wisconsin State Superintendent Jill Underly said she recognizes as a former school district official last year that there is a desire to return safely to the classroom this fall.

“We want schools open for in-person instruction, and we want to keep kids, educators, and families safe,” Underly said. “The joint guidance we are strongly recommending districts follow provides a roadmap for a safe return to in-person school.”

The CDC says that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a face covering indoors in any K-12 school building, and also recommends that there should be three feet of space between students and staff. Other recommended measures include sanitizing, proper handwashing, and ventilation.

When the CDC issued the guidance, the agency said that the reason K-12 buildings are recommended to follow the measures is because people ages 11 and under are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccination at this time.

“With almost half a million children in our public schools currently unable to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, they remain vulnerable and susceptible to infection,” Underly said. “Our schools must take appropriate measures and utilize available resources to ensure the safety of their students and staff. That includes wearing masks while indoors and utilizing other strategies and mitigation measures outlined in our updated guidance.”

While the guidance does not mandate masks in schools, masks are still required on public transportation, including school buses.

The DPI’s updated guidelines are available in full on the agency’s website. Additional information on COVID-19 in Wisconsin schools can also be found on the DPI’s website.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is supporting the CDC’s recommendations for mitigation of the spread of COVID-19, stating that vaccination and mask guidance are the best ways for the agency to respond to a growing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Wisconsin.

CDC data dashboards are available on the CDC data tracker website. The DHS also has a COVID-19 data dashboard for Wisconsin on its website.

