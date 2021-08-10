$25,000 in grants awarded to Eau Claire non-profit organizations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several Eau Claire nonprofits received bonus grants from the Eau Claire Community Foundation Tuesday.

The Eau Claire Community Foundation held a donation drive in July and announced its top fundraisers from a group of 17 Eau Claire nonprofits. In total, nearly $60,000 was raised during the campaign.

A $10,000 bonus grant was awarded to the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, which led the way with $17,265 raised during what the ECCF calls the Create Culture Grant Catalog, one of four Grant Catalogs that the organization is running throughout the coming year.

A $7,000 bonus grant was given to the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, which raised $14,310, and a $5,000 grant was awarded to the Eau Claire Chamber Ochestra, which brought in $6,275.

Half of the remaining 14 organizations raised over $1,000, and were each entered into a random drawing for $1,000 grants. The Chippewa Valley Railroad Foundation, Eau Claire Municipal Band, and Stand in the Light Memory Choir each received the additional grants. Other groups raising at least $1,000 were the Chippewa Valley Museum, Chippewa Valley Post, Friends of Beaver Creek Reserve, and The Master Singers.

The Create Culture Grant Catalog includes non-profit groups that support music, literature, visual and performing arts, and museums. The second of four fundraiser events will be held in October, called the Form Futures Grant Catalog. This group includes organizations that support education and training. Future Grant Catalog groups include Give Green and Offer Opportunities.

To learn more about the Grant Catalogs, you can visit the campaign’s website. For more information on the Eau Claire Community Foundation, you can visit the group’s website, email the group, or call the group at 715-552-3801.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.