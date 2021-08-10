AG Kaul urging FCC to fight back against the scourge of illegal robocalls

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Attorney General Josh Kaul is urging the Federal Communications Commission to fight back against the scourge of illegal robocalls.

AG Kaul joined a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general in submitting comments to the FCC.

The coalition is urging the FCC to move up the deadline for smaller telephone companies to implement caller ID technology.

“Illegal robocalls are not only annoying, they’re also a tool used by scammers to commit fraud,” AG Kaul said. “This protection for consumers should be put into effect as soon as possible.”

According to a release from Kaul’s office, Under the TRACED Act phone companies are required to implement STIR/SHAKEN technology on their networks. This caller ID authentication technology helps to ensure that calls are originating from verified numbers, and not spoofed sources.

Large companies were required to implement the technology by June 2021, and smaller phone companies were given an extension until June 2023.

Some of the same smaller phone companies that are benefiting from this extension are responsible for originating or facilitating high volumes of illegal robocalls.

These calls spam Americans and lead to financial or personal data loss.

