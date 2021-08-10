Birch Street mural nears completion

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you’ve been driving down Birch Street you may have noticed the mural taking shape created by artist Lori Chilefone.

“Contemplations of Pollaiuolo’s ‘A Woman in Green and Crimson’” now inhabits the backside of Next Step Energy, a mural Chilefone says hopes conveys a theme of simplicity, and pausing to take in the world around you.

Chilefone says the Birch Street area of the neighborhood is underrepresented as the gateway to the downtown area and Next Step Energy’s building provided a perfect back drop to change that.

Whether it’s been priming, painting a butterfly or helping bring the vision together, 19 people have helped in some capacity to bring this creation to life.

The piece has both personal and regional touches that relate to the times, and is a dedication to nourishing traditions that have been passed down to us from generations.

It also celebrates the beauty and simplicity of a cup of tea, Chilefone mentions, and how that can make you feel good.

“In this regard I was thinking about what she’d think if-- what would Pollaiuolo’s Woman in Green and Crimson think if she were transported in time to today and facing the things we know about climate change,” Chilefone explains. “She’s contemplating a lot, I hope a lot of people see themselves in her, I just think she represents all women, all people.”

The mural is based on a collage piece Chilefone created for the 2019 Pablo Center exhibit “Eco Art and the Global Canvas,” the first-ever eco art exhibit at Pablo.

She coated the wall with stucco back in 2020 before the pandemic began and should now be finished here in the coming weeks.

After she is done with the initial wall, she’s going to create a continuation of the mural above the building, that can be viewed from a birds eye view. It be a field of red clover blossom which draws from the red clover blossom tea, the woman is drinking in the mural.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.