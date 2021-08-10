Advertisement

Charges recommended for driver in Clark County highway worker’s death

Cory Neumueller
Cory Neumueller(Clark County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WILLARD, Wis. (WSAW) - A 28-year-old man accused of driving drunk, killing one highway worker, and injuring another is facing homicide charges.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department has recommended Cory Neumueller be charged with causing injury and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Investigators said two highway workers were clearing a downed tree from the roadway on County Highway G near Mann Road in the town of Hendren when they were hit by a vehicle. It happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8.

Russell Opelt, 57, was killed. David Murphy, 60, was injured.

Neumueller remains in the Clark County Jail. Authorities said speed and vehicle operator impairment appear to be factors in the accident.

