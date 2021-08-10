Advertisement

City of La Crosse announces trail closures due to high water

The city asks that individuals respect barricades and trail closure signage.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse, Parks, Recreation & Forestry is announcing trail closures.

Recent rainfall has caused water levels to become high.

According to the release from the City of La Crosse, Parks, Recreation & Forestry, the Grand Crossing and Willow Trail located in the La Crosse River Marsh are closed due to high water. The trail closures will remain in effect until the water recedes and repairs can be made.

The city asks people to respect the barricades and trail closure signage.

